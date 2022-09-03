2 people airlifted after boating crash on Douglas Lake
After a boating crash on Douglas Lake, two people have been airlifted from the scene.
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were airlifted after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed to WVLT News.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating, but Coffey said all deputies have responded.
This is a developing story.
