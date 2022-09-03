2 people airlifted after boating crash on Douglas Lake

After a boating crash on Douglas Lake, two people have been airlifted from the scene.
police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were airlifted after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed to WVLT News.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating, but Coffey said all deputies have responded.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane from McGhee Tyson Airport crashed in Texas Thursday evening, according to...
Murfreesboro man dies, 2 injured after plane leaves Knoxville, crashes in Texas, officials say
Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Enrico Coer, 44.
Report: Homeowner spots man with pants down, charging phone with outdoor outlet
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Dover man goes missing on hunting trip in Alaska
Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip

Latest News

Virginia State Police trooper helped apprehend this horse that was missing for two days.
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
A car closed the interstate on Saturday morning.
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Showers and storms return for the weekend
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash that was driving a stolen vehicle.
Three kids kidnapped after father helps suspect in a car crash