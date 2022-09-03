5-year-old with brain tumor hosts lemonade stand to raise money for hospital costs

WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community members attended a lemonade stand Friday hosted by a 5-year-old who was raising money to help pay for his medical expenses.

5-year-old Gannon Evans was diagnosed with a genetic neurological condition in May 2020. According to his mom, Tricia Evans, on GoFundMe, the disease causes brain bleeds. So when Gannon started to have symptoms in May of 2022, he was sent to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital. After a few tests, doctors found that he had a 10-millimeter brain tumor, “glioma,” attached from his brainstem to the occipital lobe of his brain.

Tricia said they had received different opinions from several hospitals, all agreeing that given the size and location, they do not want to attempt to remove it.

After posting a video online three weeks ago on social media, Gannon was approached by officials that said he could be a part of a new clinical trial targeting inoperative tumors at Cleveland Clinic and Boston Children’s Hospital. However, the latest problem the family is facing is the cost of everything. Over the past two years, Gannon’s hospital expenses have been adding up, and they still have a long way to go.

When the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire & Rescue team heard about Gannon, they jumped at the chance to come out and have a blast with Gannon, his friends, family, and supporters.

To donate to help Gannon, click here.

Firefighters showed up to support Gannon (Woodlawn Fire and Rescue)

