Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
A horse that has been on the run in Virginia for two days was found by Virginia State Police officers.
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning.
Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.