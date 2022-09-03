Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

A horse that has been on the run in Virginia for two days was found by Virginia State Police officers.
Virginia State Police trooper helped apprehend this horse that was missing for two days.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning.

Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.

