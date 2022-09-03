Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout.

“We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally famous. The more that we can get the word out to folks, the better,” said Steele.

He said whether you are a local, visitor or celebrity- he treats everyone the same.

“I didn’t ask him his name. We heckled him a little bit and we asked him where he was from and he said New York and I said bless your heart. We treat him like home folks like anybody else, not a big deal.”

The exposure is helping him get the word out about his mission.

In 2016, during the Gatlinburg wildfires, he helped by serving free food to fire victims and found a passion for serving food. He was serving more than a thousand meals a day.

“Here we want to just love on you the way you are, that’s the big thing,” Steele. “We cook with love and love covers a multitude of sins is what scripture says.”

The money he makes at the restaurant goes back to helping his philanthropic missions, like helping flood victims in Kentucky.

“We need kindness today, we try out best to be kind to everybody that comes,” said Steele.

You can learn more about their hours here.

