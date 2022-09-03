Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say

Two men got into a fight at a business in Bean Station.
Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men.

One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man inside the vehicle stabbed the other man, according to police.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital.

BSPD officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane from McGhee Tyson Airport crashed in Texas Thursday evening, according to...
Murfreesboro man dies, 2 injured after plane leaves Knoxville, crashes in Texas, officials say
Virginia State Police trooper helped apprehend this horse that was missing for two days.
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Enrico Coer, 44.
Report: Homeowner spots man with pants down, charging phone with outdoor outlet

Latest News

Eliza Fletcher
Memphis PD detain man in connection to abducted woman
police lights
2 teenagers ran over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
American Red Cross and MEDIC Regional Blood Center encouraging blood donations
MEDIC in critical need of blood donations
Scattered downpours stick around for Sunday afternoon
Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day