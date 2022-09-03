Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men.

One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man inside the vehicle stabbed the other man, according to police.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital.

BSPD officials said the investigation is still ongoing.

