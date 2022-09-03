MEDIC in critical need of blood donations

Officials said they can only give out blood to people with emergencies.
American Red Cross and MEDIC Regional Blood Center encouraging blood donations(none)
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville is at a critical phase of blood donations. Officials said they have less than a two-week supply on the shelves, which means they can only give out blood to people with emergencies.

Christa Scarpino has donated to MEDIC every two weeks for the last three years. She specifically donates doubles of platelets to help cancer and leukemia patients.

“My grandmother passed away years ago from leukemia, and once I found out I was a candidate for platelet donations and that it helped cancer and leukemia patients, I was on board,” Scarpino said.

MEDIC has been struggling to get people in to donate blood this summer and needs more people to help with the fall months.

“We want to do is have our stock stabilize all of the time so we don’t get into those situations where we may not have it and we may have to call someone else,” MEDIC communications director Kristy Altman said.

MEDIC officials said fear could be a reason why people don’t want to donate, but Scarpino said it’s all worth it to help someone in need.

“It doesn’t really take much out of them other than sitting here for a couple of hours, but the amount of help that it gives someone in need just really makes it worth it for me,” Scarpino said.

MEDIC will offer tickets to the Tennessee Valley Fair for those who donate this week. Gov. Bill Lee has also declared Sunday at the state’s Donate Blood Day.

