Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

Police in Mississippi say a pilot is threatening to crash a plane into a local Walmart. The...
Police in Mississippi say a pilot is threatening to crash a plane into a local Walmart. The store is being evacuated.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane circling over a Mississippi city on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

“State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation,” Gov. Tate Reeve’s wrote on Twitter. “All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane from McGhee Tyson Airport crashed in Texas Thursday evening, according to...
Murfreesboro man dies, 2 injured after plane leaves Knoxville, crashes in Texas, officials say
Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe...
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
Enrico Coer, 44.
Report: Homeowner spots man with pants down, charging phone with outdoor outlet
Eliza Fletcher
Jogger abducted near UofM campus, police say
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Gorbachev buried in Moscow; Putin absent from funeral
Ukraine´s second-largest nuclear plant is threatened by Russian attacks.
Ukraine’s nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak disrupts NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Showers and storms return for the weekend