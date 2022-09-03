Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers become spottier in coverage as we head into this evening with a few stray showers possible into the overnight timeframe. Rain will return as we head into Sunday with the best chance during the afternoon hours as temperatures will remain below average.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have any evening plans you’ll want to keep the rain gear close-by as we could see a few showers passing by across the Plateau and into Southern Kentucky. Most areas stay partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s for Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to start off with a mix of clouds and a little bit of sunshine with a few showers possible just west of the Plateau. Temperatures will warm a little more with some sunshine breaking out to start the day with high temperatures into the lower 80s. As we move closer to the afternoon a few downpours and storms look to develop across the southern valley and lift northward through the evening. Any outdoor plans will have to be watched closely especially during the afternoon and into the evening. Widespread rain looks to move in just in time for Labor Day.

LOOKING AHEAD

For outdoor events on Monday the trend in models has definitely been for a more widespread rain with some heavy at times. Temperatures look to be held in check with highs struggling to reach the 80 degree mark with the extra cloud cover and rain. Showers and downpours continue overnight and slowly taper off as we head into Tuesday morning. With additional rain in the forecast we could easily pick up another 1-2 inches of rain over the next 2-3 days.

Slightly drier weather looks to arrive for Tuesday into Wednesday with a weak front pushing through. Unfortunately, the drier weather is short lived as we see rain returning by next Thursday and Friday.

Our unsettled pattern continues for Labor Day (WVLT)

