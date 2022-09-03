Sevier County barber retires after 60 years of work

Darius Fine set to close Fine’s Barbershop Saturday at noon.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1960, Darius Fine went to the Knoxville Barber College to learn how to cut hair. Little did he know that 60 years later, he would still be doing that same job.

For the last 34 years, he’s been cutting hair at Fine’s Barbershop by himself on the Parkway in Sevier County. On Saturday, the 82-year-old will turn off the clippers for the last time.

“Well it’s quite a few years to be doing one thing so I’m hoping to get out and enjoy life a little bit,” said Fine, who will retire Saturday.

His business is old school, with no phone number to call for an appointment and he only takes cash after haircuts.

Over the last 62 years a lot has changed from Fine’s vantage point, including the price that he charges.

“Well it’s 75 cents when I started now it’s 15 dollars,” said Fine.

He’s kept the same one chair in his business since the day it started, and plans to sell it after he retires.

“I’ll kind of miss it. It’ll take me a while to get over it I guess. Getting up and not doing the same thing every day,” said Fine.

On any given day, Fine will cut 20 to 25 people’s hair all by himself.

Saturday, he’s open until noon and said he has nobody planned on being his last haircut as of now.

