Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County.

When it came down to deciding what the future would entail for Seals, he took a good look in the mirror and evaluated his health after getting cancer treatment.

“I felt physically drained like I couldn’t make it. But I pushed myself because I wanted to be there for the people,” said Seals as he thinks back to how he felt working every day after undergoing treatments.

The diagnosis comes with some relatively optimistic news, according to Seal,s who said his cancer is dormant for the time being.

Paired with feeling not like himself, Seals said his decision to retire also came down to thinking about the community he swore to protect and serve.

“Would I be doing right by the people in the community that supported me so well just to go through with this?” said Seals.

Seals is a Sevier County native and grew up in Sevierville. He graduated from Sevier County High School in 1970 then attended Walters State Community College. He began his career in law enforcement with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in 1973 and worked his way up the ranks.

“We didn’t put up with nobody mistreating anybody and I can truly say that,” said Seals as he thinks back to some of the moments he’s most proud of in his career.

Being sidelined for health reasons wasn’t how the longtime sheriff intended to retire, which makes it an emotional exit said Seals.

He said he hasn’t changed his phone number, and encourages anyone in Sevier County that needs his help to call him and he’ll do the best he can.

Moving forward, Seals will continue undergoing treatment for liver cancer. He hopes that in due time he’ll be healthy enough to travel with his wife and wish around Tennessee.

