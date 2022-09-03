Showers and storms return for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well. We’ll bump the coverage up to 40% for the afternoon

Highs on Saturday will be near 84 in Knoxville to 80 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 69 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Sunday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

Labor Day looks to be rainy as well with off and on showers as we are stuck in a stormy pattern over the next few days. Highs each afternoon have trended a little cooler as well with lower 80s sticking around.

A weak front will try and move in as we head into Tuesday and that could provide us with a little relief from the rain for at least a day or so. Rain looks to quickly return by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.