Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man

Wade Brady went missing while swimming in Douglas Lake on Saturday night.
TWRA working on special initiative during the Fourth of July weekend.
TWRA working on special initiative during the Fourth of July weekend.(Jared Austin)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning.

A man was swimming in Douglas Lake when a friend heard him yell for help, the release stated. The friend jumped in the water but couldn’t find the man.

When crews arrived, they began to search for the man.

At around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Sevier County Rescue Squad crews recovered the man from the lake. SCSO Officials identified him as Wade E. Brady, 28 of Kodak.

The investigation is still underway and further details may be released later, officials said.

This is a developing story.

