East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend

Blount County officials said it received around $500,000 because of the air show back in 2016
Cleveland air show 2022
Cleveland air show 2022(Syeda Abbas)
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy.

“It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.

A new addition to the air show will be the Blue Angels. Jeff Muir with the Blount County Chamber of Commerce said this addition will bring a lot excitement to visitors.

“It’ll definitely be a draw for people to come and see this event. It’s a great time also to just honor the veterans and the people that support our country,” Muir said.

In 2016, Blount County saw about $500,000 in revenue because of the air show. Muir expects it to be even bigger this year.

“We’re expecting maybe not double, but close to double this time,” Muir said.

Knoxville and Blount County officials don’t feel there’s competition to get the most visitors but see it as a good partnership to get people staying in hotels and eating at restaurants. Officials in Blount County said people will also likely go visit the Smoky Mountains during their time in East Tennessee. In Knoxville, there are other events going on that’ll bring people to the city, including the Medal of Honor ceremony.

“I think you’ll see a lot of people stay downtown for those coming into the region for the air show because where else are you going to see the Blue Angels and the Clydesdales,” Bumpas said.

Even if you can’t make it to the air show, Bumpas said if you’re out next weekend you’ll see the planes in the sky.

“They make wide patterns in the flight shows so you’ll be able to see the air show everywhere if you look up,” Bumpas said.

The Smoky Mountain Air Show is free admission, but visitors will have to pay for a parking pass. The Medal of Honor celebration goes from Sept. 6 through 10 next week.

