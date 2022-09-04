Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance

Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family releases a statement about Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted near the University of Memphis.

Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, went missing after a jog near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, September 2, at 4:30 a.m.

Footage showed Fletcher being forced into a GMC Terrain as she was jogging near the university.

Police found a smashed phone and a water bottle that belonged to her near the scene of the incident.

Since Fletcher’s disappearance, the family has put out a $50,000 reward for information leading up to her being found.

Police found the vehicle the kidnappers used to kidnap Eliza, and they detained the person in the car.

