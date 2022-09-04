Extra KPD patrols on Labor Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout Labor Day weekend, you might see more Knoxville Police Department officers on the roads. KPD officials posted to Facebook alerting the public of the increased traffic enforcement ahead of the holiday.

KPD officers will be focusing on stopping reckless, distracted and impaired driving, according to KPD officials. The hope is to prevent serious crashes, the post said.

“This weekend, and always, please remember to slow down, buckle up, put away any and all distractions, focus solely on the road and the task of driving, and find a sober ride home if you’re under the influence,” KPD officials said.

Beginning today and running through Labor Day, Knoxville Police Department officers will conduct enhanced holiday... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, September 2, 2022

