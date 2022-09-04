‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music superstar Luke Combs played back-to-back sold out shows in Bangor this weekend on his ‘The Middle of Somewhere Tour.’

During Friday night’s show he made quite an impression on two young fans.

As it turns out, they worked hard to get the money for tickets to attend.

“I prayed for it to happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened,” 12-year-old Bo Fenderson of Cornish, Maine told TV5.

He is a big Luke Comb’s fan, so when he heard, the singer was coming to Bangor he knew he wanted to go.

But he needed the money to get there.

Incredible concert last night! Luke is the man! Posted by Bryan James on Saturday, September 3, 2022

Last night in Bangor there was kids who had a sign that said they stacked five cords of wood to be able to buy Luke Combs tickets. Then luke pulled all the money he had in his wallet and gave it back to the kids, and hooked them up with all kinds of shirts and hats and such. ￼Luke Combs has a heart of gold 🤍 it was incredible to witness! Posted by Sonya Limeburner on Saturday, September 3, 2022

“The concert was brought up and it was an immediate, yes,” said Bo’s mom, Desiree. “But, the tickets were pricey so it was well we can take your, but you don’t think about what you just did and earn and you know if you guys could buy your own tickets, we could make a half and and they said yes, and I think it was a great lesson for both of them, and for all of them.”

“Hard work pays off,” his friend Tanner told us.

During Friday night’s show at Maine Savings Ampitheater, Combs spotted the young fans’ homemade sign in the crowd that read:

“We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours.”

When Combs realized how much work they put in to get to the show, he offered to repay them, asking. “How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece. Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y’all want that, pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more.”

“He pulled out $140 dollars to pay for our tickets,” said Bo.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year signed their hats then told them he would invite them backstage after the show.

He kept good on his promise.

“I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us,” said Tanner.

“He came towards us and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool,” Bo said.

@lukecombs our wish came true last night and we got to meet you. Never thought it was really going to happen you made our night and my cousins bday thank you so much we will never forget it. You are the best and your show was awesome can’t wait to do it again. pic.twitter.com/fqyK3UNKbO — Jennifer Brown (@Jennife15073611) September 3, 2022

The boys say they learned some valuable life lessons.

“The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness,” Bo told us.

Something Combs displayed to them.

“He’s a great role model to take the time and do that, and really acknowledge what they did. It wasn’t just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them. I think for all of the sisters, the cousins, and the friends that they all learned a valuable lesson,” said Desiree.

“I just think it’s really an amazing thing for him to have done this to reinforce lessons that we try to instill in our children,” said Tanner’s mom, Justine. “They went knowing, and just to make it this big is amazing. It’s so heartwarming.”

A birthday Bo will never forget!

And a quick note - during Saturday night’s show, Combs told the crowd he had to cut his set short due to throat issues.

We are told he refunded everyone, and still played.

Bangor, we’ve got a problem - Luke Combs absolutely crushed it last night and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover it 😮‍💨Thank goodness we have one more show with him tonight! See you all there👀 pic.twitter.com/MDtmpg9rp9 — Maine Savings Amphitheater (@mainesavingsamp) September 3, 2022

