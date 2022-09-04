Rain stays in the forecast for Labor Day with some heavy at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and a few downpours continue to move through the area this evening, which could disrupt some of your dinner and outdoor plans. Widespread light to moderate rain moves in through the overnight and that could provide locally heavy rainfall and that is why a Flood Watch has been issued for portions of East Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As we move through the evening clouds will continue to remain in place as well as areas of mist a drizzle. Scattered downpours and storms will be possible with light to moderate rainfall moving in during the overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall through the evening and starting off Labor Day we are near 70 degrees.

Heading into you Labor Day we can expect off and on showers to be around for much of the day. If you have outdoor plans it’s best if you go ahead and make alternative plans to be indoors as some of the rain could be heavy at times. The combination of clouds and rain will make it cooler for the afternoon as high temperatures struggle to make it out of the upper 70′s. A few showers and downpours will be possible into Monday night and Tuesday morning, but it will be the start of a slightly drier trend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday look to feature slightly drier afternoons although a few stray showers can’t be ruled out of the mix. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well with a little more sunshine into the equation with highs in the lower and middle 80′s. Rain doesn’t stay away long though as we see scattered storms back in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The tropics are remaining active with two named storms in Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl. Neither storm will impact the United States, but a sign the tropics may be waking up just a bit as we are in the heart of hurricane season.

Keeping rain chances around to start the new work week (WVLT)

