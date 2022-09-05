Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape.

A police helicopter was also seen circling the area.

There’s been no confirmation that this is related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also seen outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still on location.

Updates will be provided as details unravel.

