Deputies searching for uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman in Anderson Co.

Tony Boseman
Tony Boseman(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes.

Deputies say Tony Boseman was last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Boseman was seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a LA baseball cap, deputies say.

Tony Boseman’s family confirmed that he is the uncle of the late “Black Panther” actor, Chadwick Boseman.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440.

