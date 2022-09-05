Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.

Ann Marie Davis was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and her sister, Kim Daniel Rager, wanted to do something to cheer her up by reaching out to one of her favorite people: Dolly Parton.

Rager took to social media in an attempt to contact Parton to get her to sign a painting she made and give it to her sister as a gift.

Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. (Kim Daniel Rager)

Through several messages with Parton via Facebook, Rager got in contact with her. Parton was unable to sign the painting due to her currently working on a new Christmas film, but she was able to send a personalized video to both Rager and her sister.

Parton started the video by thanking Rager for the lovely painting and then gave a heartfelt message to Davis.

“Thank you again for caring enough about me and painting a picture, for any reason, especially for Ann Marie. I’m sorry she’s sick,” said Parton in the video.

“Your sister Kim said you weren’t feeling too good and I just want to say feel better!” said Parton. “I’m on a movie set now. We are doing a movie for Christmas. So maybe you’ll see that and remember this during the time you were recovering. I’m sure you are going to be fine.”

You can watch the full video to Rager and Davis here:

Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.