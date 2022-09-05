KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers continue into the evening before slowly tapering into the overnight. Clouds will remain with us to start your Tuesday morning and that will mean another mild and muggy start. Thankfully sunshine will make a return into the afternoon as clouds begin to break apart.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain becomes more scattered through the evening and transitions more to isolated through the overnight as our system begins to slide off to the east. Unfortunately, the temperatures won’t cool a whole lot this evening as we are locked under a decent blanket of cloud cover. Expect your Tuesday morning to start out in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of a few showers across the foothills and mountains.

Little warmer with a few showers on Tuesday (WVLT)

For those having to do some outdoor work around the house, Tuesday does feature an opportunity to do so. We’ll see cloud cover hanging around for much of the day, but by the afternoon we can expect a few peaks of sunshine as well. Highs are going to be a touch warmer as we are headed for the middle 80s thanks to the sunshine but with the additional sunshine it could mean a few showers or storms as well. Isolated to spotty storms are possible across the Plateau through the afternoon and sliding into the Valley by late evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our rain chances will remain low once again for Wednesday with just a few spotty showers or storms possible mainly along the higher elevations. Temperatures will remain below average once more and really for the majority of the week as we stay steady in the lower to middle 80s. Rain does enter the picture for Friday as we see scattered showers and storms in the forecast.

Beyond Friday we can expect a few storms for the weekend as the unsettled pattern returns and that could have implications on weekend plans. Still plenty of time to watch the trends over the next few days.

Drier weather moves in for Tuesday (WVLT)

