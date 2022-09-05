Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

David Stone told his wife that he would head to Knoxville, Tennessee.
Missing helicopter and pilot
Missing helicopter and pilot(Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell WBKO News the pilot, David Stone, did not survive.

Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small jet executive helicopter was flying toward Glasgow and then planned to fly on to Tennessee. The aircraft was last seen flying below the radar in what was thought to be an attempt to avoid storms. During this time contact had been lost.

Stone’s last known location was near the Warren/Edmonson County line near Chalybeate.

According to officials, crews conducted road surveys of the area in Edmonson County but didn’t find anything. Barren County Emergency Management also searched the area in the west and northwest portion of Barren County - which included roads up to the airport property - but also did not find anything.

Emergency management officials say the Civil Air Patrol and local pilots have been flying grid searches over the area with no discovery yet. The CAP will continue search and ground searches will be coordinated based on information the air searches may turn up.

Property owners are being asked to check their properties for a possible down helicopter.

Authorities say Stone left Coeur Airport in St. Louis on Saturday and stopped in Sparta, IL. He called his wife, reported no issues, and said he was headed toward Glasgow to fuel again. He told his wife that once he left the Glasgow area, he would continue on to Knoxville, TN.

You can also contact the Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Facebook page to message them directly.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Douglas Lake
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
A car closed the interstate on Saturday morning.
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

Latest News

Hit and run suspect still on the loose
Morristown hit and run suspect still on the loose
Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school
Ky. student donates more than 500 books to Eastern Ky. elementary school
Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out
Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton.
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out