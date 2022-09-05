Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but officials tell WBKO News the pilot, David Stone, did not survive.

Marcus Thurman, the Deputy Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management told us the small jet executive helicopter was flying toward Glasgow and then planned to fly on to Tennessee. The aircraft was last seen flying below the radar in what was thought to be an attempt to avoid storms. During this time contact had been lost.

Stone’s last known location was near the Warren/Edmonson County line near Chalybeate.

According to officials, crews conducted road surveys of the area in Edmonson County but didn’t find anything. Barren County Emergency Management also searched the area in the west and northwest portion of Barren County - which included roads up to the airport property - but also did not find anything.

Emergency management officials say the Civil Air Patrol and local pilots have been flying grid searches over the area with no discovery yet. The CAP will continue search and ground searches will be coordinated based on information the air searches may turn up.

Property owners are being asked to check their properties for a possible down helicopter.

Authorities say Stone left Coeur Airport in St. Louis on Saturday and stopped in Sparta, IL. He called his wife, reported no issues, and said he was headed toward Glasgow to fuel again. He told his wife that once he left the Glasgow area, he would continue on to Knoxville, TN.

