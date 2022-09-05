Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are flowing across the region, leaving us with a rainier Labor Day. This week comes with a couple of days of isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning, scattered batches of rain continue to move through. It’s ranging from light to heavy, with an isolated storm possible. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees.

With on and off rain today on this Labor Day, we’re left cooler with a high of 78 degrees. If you have outdoor plans it’s best if you go ahead and make alternative plans to be indoors as some of the rain could be heavy at times. The peak 80% coverage lasts into the early afternoon, then gradually becomes more widely scattered for the late afternoon to evening hours.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty rain, and a low around 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have two days with isolated rain and storms. It’s looking mostly cloudy both Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain and storms pick up a bit, increasing to a scattered coverage Thursday afternoon and then at times on through the weekend. This leaves highs in the low 80s.

We’re monitoring the potential for some heavier rain on Friday and again Sunday, but in your First Alert 8-Day Planner it looks to become spotty again by Monday of next week.

