Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller

Sean Penn is among those targeted in the latest Russian sanctions list.
Sean Penn is among those targeted in the latest Russian sanctions list.(Seher Sikandar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship...
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative Thursday in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Douglas Lake
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
A car closed the interstate on Saturday morning.
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
Arsenic was found in the tap water, making the water unusable for anything.
Arsenic found in water at New York housing complex
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Deputy Lydia Sharp
Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month