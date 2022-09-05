Search continues for hit-and-run suspect who killed 18-month old child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police along with the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force are looking for Walter Mendez who is suspected of driving his car through a Morristown home killing an 18-month old child.

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has asked for the community’s help after not receiving any tips in the case.

“It is a very tragic event that happened. This 18-month-old was asleep in their bed where they should be safe in their own home,” Payne said.

Police said Mendez left his White Scion at the scene. Officials said alcohol is likely a factor in the case. Mendez has not been spotted in the Morristown area leaving police to believe he could have left the area.

“We’re also asking people to share this on their social media. We have it both in Spanish and in English. Share, share, share because he could be out of the area in which case we need to expand our reach,” Payne said.

Mendez also goes by three other names including Louis Mendez, Luiz Mendez and Luis Cardenas. He faces Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Fatality charges.

“Get those tips into us. Let’s help the family,” Payne said.

Law enforcement said people can remain completely anonymous if they have any information in the case.

