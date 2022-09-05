Search continues for hit-and-run suspect who killed 18-month old child

Police identified Walter Mendez as the suspect in the case
Walter Noe Mendez is a person of interest in the investigation of a vehicle that crashed into a...
Walter Noe Mendez is a person of interest in the investigation of a vehicle that crashed into a residence, killing an 18-month-old child asleep inside.(MPD)
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police along with the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force are looking for Walter Mendez who is suspected of driving his car through a Morristown home killing an 18-month old child.

Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has asked for the community’s help after not receiving any tips in the case.

“It is a very tragic event that happened. This 18-month-old was asleep in their bed where they should be safe in their own home,” Payne said.

Police said Mendez left his White Scion at the scene. Officials said alcohol is likely a factor in the case. Mendez has not been spotted in the Morristown area leaving police to believe he could have left the area.

“We’re also asking people to share this on their social media. We have it both in Spanish and in English. Share, share, share because he could be out of the area in which case we need to expand our reach,” Payne said.

Mendez also goes by three other names including Louis Mendez, Luiz Mendez and Luis Cardenas. He faces Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Fatality charges.

“Get those tips into us. Let’s help the family,” Payne said.

Law enforcement said people can remain completely anonymous if they have any information in the case.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Eliza Fletcher's family release a statement.
Eliza Fletcher’s family releases statement regarding her disappearance
Douglas Lake
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
A car closed the interstate on Saturday morning.
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

Latest News

Should you wash your chicken?
A Blount County Deputy in need of a heart transplant finally received a new heart after being...
Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month
Deputies were dispatched to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard...
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
Tracking rounds of rain on Labor Day.
Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day