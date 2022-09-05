Search continues for Memphis woman abducted while jogging near UofM

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a Memphis woman abducted while jogging last week.

Eliza Fletcher went missing early Friday morning after jogging near the University of Memphis.

This situation has much of the community reeling, especially those on the University of Memphis campus.

Cleotha Abston, 38, remains in jail in connection to the case on charges of kidnapping and tampering with evidence in this case.

Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Abston was arrested Saturday.

According to the affidavit, police say a surveillance video showed a man in a black GMC Terrain waiting for Fletcher to run by early Friday morning.

He then got out of the truck and forced Fletcher into the truck before driving off.

Later that morning someone riding their bike in this area found Fletcher’s phone, as well as a pair of champion slides.

Police later DNA traced the slides back to Abston.

The day Fletcher was abducted, police say a witness saw Abston cleaning the inside of the GMC Terrain and he was also reported behaving oddly.

Abston remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

He’s due back in court Tuesday morning.

As of this morning, Eliza Fletcher has still not been located.

Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information about her whereabouts.

RELATED | Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges

