KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Should you wash your chicken before you cook it? A new initiative supported by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agriculture and Food Research Initiative Competitive Grant is explaining why you might want to skip this step next time you cook.

Raw chicken is host to a lot of harmful bacteria such as salmonella and campylobacter. However, the Partnership for Food Safety Education researchers claimed that washing chicken does not remove bacteria but instead spread the bacteria further.

“When you add water through washing or rinsing, you give this bacteria a way to travel throughout your kitchen,” the initiative said.

Researchers also said washing your chicken is unnecessary. While the previous generation might have found waste or feathers on their chicken, manufacturing plants already clean the chicken.

Instead, researchers with the initiative advised people to wipe anything unwanted off their chicken with a clean paper towel.

To kill any bacteria, the chicken should be cooked to 165 degrees, according to PFSE officials.

Those interested can visit the initiative’s website for more information about safe handling tips for chicken.

