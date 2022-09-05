This man is taking technology into his own hands – literally

A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home. (Source: WXYZ, BRANDON DALALY, CNN)
By Faraz Javed
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) – A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home.

In the near future, he’ll use them to replace his wallet.

“It’s not just a Tesla key, you are able to have it be a secure crypto storage wallet,” Brandon Dalaly said. “I can at some point in the future do credit card transactions of it at some point in time.”

The 41-year-old has a microchip about the size of a small paper clip implanted sub-dermally in his right hand.

A piercer implanted the chip for $100, which, according to Dalaly, doesn’t impact his day-to-day activities and most people don’t even notice it.

This wasn’t Dalaly’s first implant. He has one in each hand. One starts his car, while the other opens the door to his home and can pull up his medical records when needed.

His goal is to lead a life without having to carry keys and a wallet.

“This is something I’m doing for me. It doesn’t affect anybody else,” Dalaly said. “I’m not saying this technology is for everybody. I’m saying in the future, you might start to see more of these things. It could possibly save someone’s life.”

Dalaly is planning a third implant to monitor his vitals, like his body temperature.

