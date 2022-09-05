TWRA: Boating fatalities up this year, compared to last

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A spokesperson for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said at this time last year there’d been 21 boating fatalities. This year there’s been 24 to date.

Matthew Cameron, a TWRA spokesperson, continues to remind boaters and swimmers in open bodies of water to use caution after two teen girls from Knoxville were hit by a boat’s propeller at Douglas Lake over the holiday weekend.

“When renting a boat from any facility pay special attention to the safety video that they show, there’s a walk-through that the docks are supposed to give to each person. There’s some vital information that you could learn that could prevent these types of incidents,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the group of 30 people rented three pontoon boats. One of the boats had six girls on an inner tuber, four of them flew off and two got hit by a propeller causing them to have severe lacerations. The 16 and 17-year-old girls were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

Cameron told WVLT News on Monday the investigator on the case checked in on the teens Monday morning where they were still in the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

WVLT News talked with a boat rental company on Douglas Lake, a different one from where the pontoons were rented.

“Tell them to stay away from skiers and tubers as a rule to say at least 100 feet away from any other boat or anybody swimming or anybody out on the water,” Jody Wittmeyer with Beyond the Horizon boat rentals said.

Wittmeyer said boats pulling people on tubes are often driving in zig-zag patterns to create a wake effect.

“It’s hard for the driver or the pilot of the boat to see every little thing so we tell people to help out and kind of look, especially the ones in the front, hey look if you see something point your hand in what direction you want him to steer,” Wittmeyer explained.

Cameron explained when the investigation is complete TWRA will take their case to the District Attorney’s office and review it with them. The DA will determine if charges are warranted.

