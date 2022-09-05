Vols gear up for first road game of the 2022-23 season

Tennessee ready for rematch against Pittsburgh.
Vols gear up for first road game of the season
Vols gear up for first road game of the season(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols opened their 2022 campaign with a dominant 59-10 win over Ball State. Next, the Vols hit the road and travel east to Pittsburgh.

No. 17 Pittsburgh has also started their season in the win column after downing West Virginia 38-31.

Pitt and UT met a season ago inside Neyland Stadium. The Panthers go the edge and defeated Tennessee 41-34. Saturday, the two programs meet for the fourth time ever.

Monday afternoon coach Josh Heupel and a select few players will take the podium to talk with the media ahead of their game against Pittsburgh.

WVLT News will have this press conference live-streamed.

