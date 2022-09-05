Vols gear up for first road game of the 2022-23 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols opened their 2022 campaign with a dominant 59-10 win over Ball State. Next, the Vols hit the road and travel east to Pittsburgh.

No. 17 Pittsburgh has also started their season in the win column after downing West Virginia 38-31.

Pitt and UT met a season ago inside Neyland Stadium. The Panthers go the edge and defeated Tennessee 41-34. Saturday, the two programs meet for the fourth time ever.

Monday afternoon coach Josh Heupel and a select few players will take the podium to talk with the media ahead of their game against Pittsburgh.

WVLT News will have this press conference live-streamed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.