Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash
An electric pole was hit during a car crash on Clinton Highway, closing the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek.
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic.
KUB crews are working to restore power.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.