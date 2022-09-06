Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash

An electric pole was hit during a car crash on Clinton Highway, closing the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic.

KUB crews are working to restore power.

Due to a motor vehicle accident involving an electric pole, all lanes of traffic on Clinton Highway between Old Callahan...

Posted by Knoxville Utilities Board on Monday, September 5, 2022

