Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty storms stick around Wednesday, but most of us stay dry over the next couple of days. More rain and storms are likely heading towards the end of the week and the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty storms are possible this evening with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight is partly cloudy, but fog fills in, making it look more mostly cloudy by the morning. The low is around 67 degrees to start Wednesday morning.

We’re looking at a mixture of sun and clouds on Wednesday with most of us staying dry. The humidity helps to create a few spotty downpours and storms again Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees, which could feel like the upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

More sunshine is expected Thursday with mostly sunny skies. We’ll be near 84 degrees Thursday afternoon with lower humidity. A stray pop-up is possible, mainly in the mountains.

We’ll go from spotty afternoon storms Friday to more scattered rain overnight into Saturday. This leaves highs in the low 80s Friday, but cooler upper 70s on Saturday. Saturday looks pretty rainy at times.

Scattered rain and storms continue through Monday of next week, then some drying in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.