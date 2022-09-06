Gas prices trending lower across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee are once again trending lower, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The state gas price average declined nearly eight cents over the last week and through the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.36, which is nearly 30 cents less expensive than one month ago and 45 cents more than one year ago.

On Monday, the state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.37 per gallon. That’s 46 cents more than what drivers paid during last year’s holiday and the most expensive Labor Day pricing since 2013 when prices were at $3.38 per gallon.

“Sharp drops in the oil and gasoline futures markets last week are paving the way for cheaper pump prices,” Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “The losses were fueled by growing concerns that a global recession and COVID-19 outbreaks in China would stifle global fuel demand. If these market changes are sustained, it’s likely that local pump prices will continue to decline this week.”

According to AAA, 30% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25 per gallon. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.10 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.73. Tennessee is the seventh least expensive market in the nation.

The Clarksville metro market is the least expensive market in the state at $3.21 per gallon. Chattanooga ($3.24) and Johnson City ($3.27) are also among the least expensive markets. Morristown ($3.46), Memphis ($3.45) and Jackson ($3.44) are the most expensive markets.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.