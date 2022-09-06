Happy birthday! | Knoxville woman turns 105

Charlotte Musgraves, 105, said she is thankful to still live independently at her age.
Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her birthday Tuesday.
Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her birthday Tuesday.(5SSL)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who has lived in Knoxville her entire life turned 105 on Sept. 6.

On Tuesday, Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her special birthday at the independent living community she has lived in for the last 13 years.

The woman said she is thankful to still live independently at her age.

The community told WVLT News that Musgraves’ healthy diet consisted of good country cooking and her favorite meal was a country ham biscuit with red eye gravy.

Happy birthday, Charlotte!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death

Latest News

Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court...
Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court appearance.
Tony Boseman
‘Angels... were looking down:’ Uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman found in Anderson Co.
Few spotty storms Wednesday
Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures
(USPS photo/file)
USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities