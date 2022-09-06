Knoxville City Council to vote on sending letter to state on abortion rights

City Council Meeting Knoxville City Council to vote on sending a letter to the state saying all Knoxville residents should have access to abortion services. https://bit.ly/3D2FAjX Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council will vote Tuesday evening on whether or not they will send a letter to the state stating Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services.

Seven of the nine council members are recommending it for approval. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the City-County Building and the letter vote is second on the meeting agenda.

