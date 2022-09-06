Knoxville City Council to vote on sending letter to state on abortion rights

The City Council will vote on whether or not to send a letter to the state that reads Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services.
The City Council will vote on whether or not to send a letter to the state saying Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
City Council Meeting

Knoxville City Council to vote on sending a letter to the state saying all Knoxville residents should have access to abortion services. https://bit.ly/3D2FAjX

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville City Council will vote Tuesday evening on whether or not they will send a letter to the state stating Knoxville residents should have access to abortion-related healthcare services.

Seven of the nine council members are recommending it for approval. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the City-County Building and the letter vote is second on the meeting agenda.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death

Latest News

Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court...
Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court appearance.
A look inside Jefferson County Schools from its security cameras
New video technology allows Jefferson Co. E-911 to see inside schools
Security Camera Enhancements
Security Camera Enhancements
Few spotty storms Wednesday
Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures