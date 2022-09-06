Knoxville leaders to hold 9/11 memorial service downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city leaders have scheduled a memorial service to observe 9/11 downtown on Sunday.

A release stated that city officials would observe the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at an annual wreath-laying ceremony on the lawn at the City-County Building, located at 400 Main St.

Knoxville Police Department Chaplain Pam Neal will greet attendees at 8:44 a.m. The ceremony will begin with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

“At the same time, First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center,” officials said.

A wreath and flowers will be placed at the base of a memorial monument by Mayor Indya Kincannon, KPD Chief Paul Noel, Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp, and a Knox County representative.

Kelly Anne Shipe will play “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes, KFD Chaplain Trumpore will deliver the benediction and Knox County Sheriff’s Office retiree Mike Freels will play “Taps” during the ceremony, according to a release.

Some streets will close because of the ceremony. Main Street will be shut down between Walnut and Gay streets starting at 8:20 a.m. The closure is expected to be reopened by 9:15 a.m.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.