Knoxville mayor scraps original plan to cut down trees at downtown park

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Mayor India Kincannon announced changes to a several-year old plan that would cut down five trees inside the Cradle of Country Music Park, which sits along Gay Street downtown.

Environmentalists have said the mature trees have given walkers and bike riders a break from the blazing sun. Kent Minault with the local Sierra Club chapter has been leading a fight to protect the trees that have been threatened by a long-standing proposed project.

“Air conditioning isn’t really the solution, the solution is to the natural environment that pulls carbon out of the air and protects us from heat,” Minault said.

A few years ago, city leaders proposed chopping down the trees to make room for a million dollar sculpture and its supporting 100-feet-long concrete slab. The job was given to an artist from New York City in 2018.

“We don’t want to kill the art. We aren’t art versus nature, but don’t cut down these trees to do it,” Minault said.

The sculpture itself is the city’s ploy to attract more people to the park after a study showed it was under utilized a few years back. Several people in the community argue things have changed since then, including more traffic and our hot and humid climate.

The trees avoid heat islands that can add to heat exhaustion and flooding. Mayor India Kincannon announced for the first time Tuesday that she agrees.

“Knoxville is a beautiful city; we can have art and trees,” Kincannon said.

After working with her staff and the city’s public arts committee, she’s proposing to save four of the five trees and add at least 14 more trees to secure a shaded area. They’ll also add more green space to the parking area to address heavy traffic flowing onto Gay street.

As of Tuesday, there was no definite timeline announced regarding when the sculpture will be in Knoxville, but WVLT News has learned the pieces have already been purchased.

