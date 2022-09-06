New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

Eliza Fletcher
Eliza Fletcher(St. Mary's Episcopal School)
By Myracle Evans and Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder.

According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m.

During the search, the affidavit states the search team noticed a high grass area with tire tracks just south of a vacant residence on Victor Street.

The search team then located a female body fitting the description of Fletcher.

Court documents stated investigators believed the body had been there for some time.

According to the affidavit, police canvassed the surrounding area, and a detective located a trash bag.

Documents say inside the trash bag, were items of clothing matching the description of what Fletcher was wearing the day of her disappearance.

A medical examiner with the West Tennessee Regional Center arrived on the scene and identified the body as Fletcher.

Abston is charged with her death and is due back in court for the murder charges on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death

Latest News

Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court...
Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court appearance.
Few spotty storms Wednesday
Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures
(USPS photo/file)
USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities
34-year-old Japa Goins
Police: Woman assaulted while jogging in Knoxville, suspect charged
Cleotha Abston
Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000