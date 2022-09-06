Police searching for Knoxville teen last seen in July
Kinsey Davis may be in the Lebanon area, according to Crime Stoppers.
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are searching for a missing girl last seen in July.
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that Kinsey Davis, 16, was reported missing on July 19. Police believe that she may be in the Lebanon, Tennessee area if not still in Knoxville.
Davis’ had reddish brown hair and may be going by the name Willow, officials said. She is 5′8″, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes.
Those with information on Davis’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers online, via the P3TIPS app, or by calling 865-215-7165.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.