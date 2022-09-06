Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation

People can enroll in the course in several different ways.
Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better...
Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online.(Gray Television)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News and its parent company, Gray Television, are launching a new program ahead of the November midterm election to help voters differentiate between fact and fiction.

In partnership with the nonprofit Poynter Institute’s MediaWise program, Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better participate in the democratic process and spot misinformation online and in their social media feeds.

“Elections make fertile grounds for bad actors, domestic and abroad, to plant seeds of disinformation, due in part to polarization, heightened emotions and a 24/7 news cycle on social feeds,” said MediaWise director Alex Mahadevan. “Find Facts Fast helps anyone … wade through the flood of misinformation we’ll see in the coming months and beyond.”

The instructors include a team of award-winning journalists, teaching learners how to spot misinformation, leverage digital tools to verify online content, identify videos and images that were manipulated, diversify their news diets to avoid echo chambers and practice click restraint.

There are several ways to enroll in the course.

  • Message FACTS to 903-400-5048 via SMS
  • Message FACTS to 903-459-6893 via WhatsApp
  • Or click this link to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee...
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Accused Kidnapper's Brother arrested for multiple charges after a search warrant.
Accused kidnapper’s brother arrested for multiple charges
MPD take the dumpster for evidence leading up to Eliza Fletcher.
MPD seizes dumpster near home of accused kidnapper’s brother in South Memphis

Latest News

Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court...
Cleotha Abston, the suspect in the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, makes his first court appearance.
Few spotty storms Wednesday
Few spotty storms Wednesday with mild temperatures
Tennessee running back vs. Ball State in 2022 season opener
Vols crack into AP Top-25 College Football Poll
Tony Boseman
Missing uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman found in Anderson Co.