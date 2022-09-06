Some drying time, with isolated rain and storms for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the soggier day Monday, we have a few days with isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with layers of clouds moving through, creating isolated rain, especially in Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky for now. Fog is developing as well. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees.

It’s a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day, as a few more cloud breaks can be found in the afternoon to evening. High humidity makes it feel about 5 degrees hotter, and creates isolated rain and storms. We have a 20% coverage of our area in pop-ups throughout the day, with a high of 84 degrees.

Tonight is partly cloudy, but fog fills in, making it look more mostly cloudy by the morning. The low is around 67 degrees to start Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re gradually seeing more sunshine the next couple of days, with a partly cloudy day Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday. The humidity helps to create isolated rain and storms again Wednesday, with a high of 83 degrees, that feels like the upper 80s. Then, Thursday’s sunshine comes with a high of 84 degrees and rain chances look to be a stray pop-up mainly in the mountains.

Rain and storms pick up to a scattered coverage Friday afternoon, and continues at times on through the weekend. This leaves highs in the low 80s Friday, but cooler upper 70s on Saturday.

Scattered rain and storms continue through Monday of next week, then some drying in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

