St. Jude Walk/Run in person for the first time in two years

This is the first in-person event since 2019
Neil Martin said his son was a patient at St. Jude when he was young after being diagnosed with eye cancer.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The St. Jude Walk/Run is back at World’s Fair Park for the first time in two years. During the pandemic, the organization kept the walk going virtually. This year organizers say they are excited to gather together again.

Registration is open. The race starts at World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The 5K event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and is aimed at raising money for cures, treatment, travel and more for families of children suffering from cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Thanks to generous supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live,” officials said.

The event will be held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and will be emceed by WVLT’s Casey Wheeless.

“For those who attend the St. Jude Walk/Run in person, there will be family entertainment and a St. Jude patient family speaker who will share why the community’s support means so much to families like theirs,” event officials said.

Those interested in signing up can do so here.

