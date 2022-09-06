USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities

The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary.

“We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone. Salary ranges from $17.32 - $19.50 per hour, paid bi-weekly. No experience necessary; we provide on-the-job paid training,” USPS officials said.

Those interested can apply for rural or city mail carrier and handler positions. The job fairs will be held as listed below:

September 7

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Knoxville GMF, 1237 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37950

September 8

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Newport PO, 265 Cosby Hwy, Newport, TN 37821

September 8

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Greeneville PO, 220 W Summer St, Greeneville, TN 37743

