Vols crack into AP Top-25 College Football Poll

Tennessee was 26th in the preseason rankings
Tennessee running back vs. Ball State in 2022 season opener
Tennessee running back vs. Ball State in 2022 season opener(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your Tennessee Football Vols have cracked into the AP Top-25 Poll. Coming off the win over Ball St., UT heads to Pitt ranked #24. The Panthers, by the way, Panthers remain 17th in this week’s rankings.

Teams above Tennessee that dropped out are Cincinnati and Oregon. Previously ranked #23, the Bearcats lost 31-24 to Arkansas. Oregon dropped from #11 to unranked after being blown out 49-3 by Georgia in Atlanta.

With the win, Arkansas moves up to No. 16, still sitting fourth in the SEC behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Texas A&M.

The biggest mover of the week is Florida. Billy Napier’s Gators chomp all the way to #12 after being unranked to begin the season. Florida upset then 7th ranked Utah in the Swamp, which is where they host #20 Kentucky This week. The Gators visit Knoxville later this month.

