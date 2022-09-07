Camp Margaritaville celebrates the grand opening

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From a pool, to a kid’s playground Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge is officially open after completing the final phase of construction.

The new area came with the opening of the brand new games area and lazy river at the Lodge at Camp Margaritaville.

The arcade games are now open from ski ball to some of your other classics. You can also compete with your friends and family in the Duck pin bowling lanes.

The property opened earlier this year, but just now all the renovations have been completed.

The lodge has 79 rooms, while there are almost 160 RV sites.

The owners said the lodge and RV concept is something new, but so far people are loving it.

“Nervous about what it would do,” said developer Darby Campbell. “What we’ve proven here with the Margaritaville brand it’s just a state of mind, it’s a lifestyle and we feel this is all about fun and it’s all about family. So we’ve got the brand and what we deliver here.”

The whole idea of the lodge is for people who love the idea of camping, but also want the comforts of a Margaritaville hotel.

One of the coolest things you’ll find here, Jimmy Buffets first ever TV! He even wrote and recorded some songs in there.

The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former Boyds Bear just off The Parkway. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

