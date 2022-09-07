Camp Margaritaville celebrates the grand opening

More than 150 RV sites and a 79 room lodge complete the project.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From a pool, to a kid’s playground Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge is officially open after completing the final phase of construction.

The new area came with the opening of the brand new games area and lazy river at the Lodge at Camp Margaritaville.

The arcade games are now open from ski ball to some of your other classics. You can also compete with your friends and family in the Duck pin bowling lanes.

The property opened earlier this year, but just now all the renovations have been completed.

The lodge has 79 rooms, while there are almost 160 RV sites.

The owners said the lodge and RV concept is something new, but so far people are loving it.

“Nervous about what it would do,” said developer Darby Campbell. “What we’ve proven here with the Margaritaville brand it’s just a state of mind, it’s a lifestyle and we feel this is all about fun and it’s all about family. So we’ve got the brand and what we deliver here.”

The whole idea of the lodge is for people who love the idea of camping, but also want the comforts of a Margaritaville hotel.

One of the coolest things you’ll find here, Jimmy Buffets first ever TV! He even wrote and recorded some songs in there.

The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former...
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former Boyds Bear just off The Parkway.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
s
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville
Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Gary Burchfield was killed after being hit by a car in Blount County.
Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought by Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office
How to be a patriot
Character Development at Sweetwater High School
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend