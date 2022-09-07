Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday.

Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event.

“To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to pick which day to attend the air show, parking passes will now be valid for one or both days of the air show,” officials said.

The passes can now be used on either or both days of the air show, but can only be scanned once per day. The change does not apply to ADA passes or premium seating passes, however.

Those interested in buying a pass can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.