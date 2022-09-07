Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!

This is the last weekend to enjoy the splash pads across Knoxville. Splash pads across Knox County are expected to close on Sept. 12. The splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 8th:

On Thursday, Blount County is hosting a friendly and yummy competition! It’s the 20th annual Taste of Blount. You can go sample some of your favorite restaurants, caters, and food trucks. You then vote for your favorite appetizer, main course, dessert, and more. It’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Theatre in the Park in Maryville.

Tickets are $30. Some of the vendors there are Blue Tick Tavern, Bigfoot Popcorn, Richy Creme, Blackhorse Pup and Brewery, and so much more.

Friday, September 9th:

The Tennessee Valley Fair Kicks off on Friday and runs through Sept. 18. There are many things to do like the tractor truck pull on Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Cotton Candy 5k is Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Of course, there will be plenty of food, games, concerts, and much more.

Saturday, September 9th:

This Saturday and Sunday is the Smoky Mountain Air Show. It’s from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The opening ceremonies begin around 11 a.m. with performances starting around noon. There will also be vendors, exhibits, a kids area, and music throughout the day. The jet team is always the last act to fly so that typically begins around 3 p.m. Admission to the air show is free, but $75 per car to park. We will preview the air show on Friday at noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Fairy Fest is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Maryville College. Each year, the fairy folk of East Tennessee gather in Maryville to interact with mankind. Go explore Merchant’s Meadow where local craftsmen and artists offer their hand-crafted items. And don’t miss out on the rare attractions in the Magical Field of Fairies where there are performances and landmarks to delight any visitor. There will also be costume contests, food, and fairy characters throughout the day.

