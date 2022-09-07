Deadly hit-and-run suspect sought by Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of a Blount Co. man who was killed offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who hit and killed him, according to officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Burchfield was found on the side of Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4. He was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“An autopsy was performed on Mr. Burchfield at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, and preliminary results of the autopsy confirmed that the injuries he sustained appear to be consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” officials with the office said.

The BCSO Traffic Safety Unit was investigating the incident.

Officials urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sgt. Rodney Postel at 865-273-5155.

