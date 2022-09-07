Dickson Co. family testifies against killer at parole hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family on Wednesday relived a murder that happened nearly three decades ago.

Karie Ann Newberry, 17, was killed in 1993 and her body was burned. The man who did it, James Spann, was sentenced to life in prison and had a parole hearing Wednesday.

“In an instant, during an argument, I took the persons life of someone who deserved better and is innocent out of this world,” Spann said during the hearing. “That is something truly unforgivable. To Karie’s family, I’d like to say I am truly sorry for my actions and all the pain that I’ve caused.

While he said he’s remorseful, Newberry’s family said they can never forgive him.

“Our everyday life has been messed up since 1993,” said Brandy Richardson, Newberry’s sister.

“He stole her from me,” testified DJ Tucker, who was five months old when Newberry was murdered. “I never got to know who she was or what she was like. I don’t think he’s changed at all. He’s definitely not sorry for what he did.”

“He’s still a young man,” added Teresa Newberry, Karie Ann Newberry’s stepmother. “He doesn’t deserve a chance to have a life.”

It was recommended Wednesday Spann’s parole be denied, and he can return for another hearing in two years.

It’s a statement the Newberry family was happy to hear. But for Newberry’s son, Tucker, he knows they’ll be right back there in two years.

“Two years isn’t that far away,” he said. “I’m going to fight, but I’m going to be here and he’s going to see my face.”

Wednesday’s hearing was a recommendation to the Board of Parole. Four board members must vote whether to grant or deny Spann parole. Their decision is expected in the next few days or weeks.

