Dickson Co. family testifies against killer at parole hearing


Parole hearing held for James Spann
Parole hearing held for James Spann
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family on Wednesday relived a murder that happened nearly three decades ago.

Karie Ann Newberry, 17, was killed in 1993 and her body was burned. The man who did it, James Spann, was sentenced to life in prison and had a parole hearing Wednesday.

“In an instant, during an argument, I took the persons life of someone who deserved better and is innocent out of this world,” Spann said during the hearing. “That is something truly unforgivable. To Karie’s family, I’d like to say I am truly sorry for my actions and all the pain that I’ve caused.

While he said he’s remorseful, Newberry’s family said they can never forgive him.

“Our everyday life has been messed up since 1993,” said Brandy Richardson, Newberry’s sister.

“He stole her from me,” testified DJ Tucker, who was five months old when Newberry was murdered. “I never got to know who she was or what she was like. I don’t think he’s changed at all. He’s definitely not sorry for what he did.”

“He’s still a young man,” added Teresa Newberry, Karie Ann Newberry’s stepmother. “He doesn’t deserve a chance to have a life.”

It was recommended Wednesday Spann’s parole be denied, and he can return for another hearing in two years.

It’s a statement the Newberry family was happy to hear. But for Newberry’s son, Tucker, he knows they’ll be right back there in two years.

“Two years isn’t that far away,” he said. “I’m going to fight, but I’m going to be here and he’s going to see my face.”

Wednesday’s hearing was a recommendation to the Board of Parole. Four board members must vote whether to grant or deny Spann parole. Their decision is expected in the next few days or weeks.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Japa Goins
Knoxville jogger escapes kidnapping, attempted rape; Sex offender charged
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Eliza Fletcher
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
s
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping, rape in downtown Knoxville
Missing helicopter and pilot
Pilot found dead after crews find missing helicopter

Latest News

Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb
Escaped inmate in custody, one remains at large after escaping from litter crew in Cocke Co.
There were at least 15 agencies, including TEMA, The American Red Cross, the Monroe County...
“God definitely blessed us” | Two lost hikers found safe after three days
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
The resort features 159 RV sites across the 37 acres of property at the site of the former...
Camp Margaritaville celebrates the grand opening