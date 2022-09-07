Escaped inmate in custody, one remains at large after escaping from litter crew in Cocke Co.

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News one escapee was captured and deputies continue to search for the second inmate.
Two inmates escaped in Cocke Co. Friday afternoon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the inmates who escaped from a litter crew Friday afternoon was captured by the Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Task Force, according to officials with the Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Eric Ballard and Christopher Webb escaped along Industrial Road off of SR 25 East around 3 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball told WVLT News the two inmates told officers they needed to use the restroom and ran off.

Webb was arrested in Morristown and was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for holding, according to Ball.

“We cannot express our appreciation for the hard work and dedication that was committed to this apprehension of this escapee,” Ball said. “Long hours and long days have brought this one to an end.”

Both escapees had theft, probation violations, drug and driving charges. Ball said felony charges are pending while the investigation is ongoing.

He also told WVLT News that his office was working with other local law enforcement and K9 units to locate Ballard.

He urged anyone with information on where Ballard might be to call dispatch at 423-623-3064.

